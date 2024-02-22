VANESSA BARONI presents SS24 campaign and releases pre-collection

Vanessa Baroni is proud to preview her Spring and Summer 24 campaign, and announce the arrival of her pre-collection online and at selected stores around the world.

“Discover our latest collection, where we‘ve placed a strong emphasis on the exquisite material, Raffia. Vanessa has passionately incorporated a diverse range of Raffia textures, all meticulously handwoven and individually crafted.

This collection is a tribute to the beauty of craftsmanship and its inherent qualities.

We‘ve elevated the range elegance with a focus on beads, so successful in our recent collections, introducing new pearl colours to accentuate sophistication.

We‘ve also unveiled vibrant Neon shades, perfect for the High summer vibe and vacation season. Additionally, explore the freshness of our exclusive Neon Marble tones, adding a contemporary twist to the solid models. Join us in celebrating the fusion of handwork, quality materials, and a burst of vibrant hues in the SS24 Collection.”

The brand is a mixture of inspirations that Vanessa gathers from her travels, art exhibitions and from current fashion. This approach, the composition of different origins, can be seen in the materials and colours, such as leather, cord and heavy aluminium chains. A central element, however, is Acetate, due to its posterity and fascination with reproducing shapes in two dimensions. Her affinity for the seventies and eighties is also reflected in each collection. Vanessa wants to create individual pieces of jewellery and give them a life of their own, standing on their own, like a work of art in a room. The objects are in the foreground of the outfit, are matching accessories to sophisticated fashion.

