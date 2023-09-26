VANESSA BARONI presents AW23 pearl jewellery edit

VANESSA BARONI proudly introduces her pearl effect edit of jewellery from the AW23 pre and main collections.

This season marks the debut for this sophisticated and timeless option, adding a new dimension of glamour and versatility to her evolving range of jewellery. As Jackie Kennedy once remarked, “Pearls are always appropriate”

“We are thrilled to introduce the Pearl Collection as the biggest novelty of this season! It showcases a brand new materiality and colour that adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to our jewellery. The Pearl Collection features stunning pieces that capture the luminous beauty of pearls, offering a timeless and classic appeal.” Vanessa Baroni

Vanessa Baroni’s creations can be found in some of the world’s leading department stores and concept retailers, including Galeries Lafayette, Fenwick of Bond Street, Kadewe, NK Stockholm, Lodenfrey, Apropos and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

