Unwrap the Magic of the Northern Lights at Frameless this Christmas

This festive season, anyone looking to escape the Oxford Street Christmas madness or simply spend quality time with friends and family, should look no further than Frameless, the UK’s largest immersive art experience.

With a new artist residency exploring the wonder of the Northern Lights, a specially designed seasonal food and drinks offering in the stunning Café-Bar, and a gift shop brimming with unique present ideas, it’s a day out with a difference.

Throughout the Christmas period, alongside the four main galleries, visitors will be able to experience the magic and wonder of “Illuminating the Arctic Night”, the first solo show from Scandinavian-based artist and musician Lela Amparo. Taking inspiration from the wonders of the Aurora Borealis, transformed through the world-class technology at Frameless, Amparo’s magical and atmospheric work with its colourful swirls is a festive spectacle.

Taking over Frameless’ fifth gallery, ‘Blank Canvas’, the show features stunning visuals rooted in data sets of Amparos’ travel photography from across Scandinavia, set to a soundscape recorded in a snowy, remote Norwegian village, where the talented Grammy shortlisted musician spent time last winter. Together the audio-visual show captures the moments of joy during the arctic winter months that come from seeing the Northern Lights dance across the sky.

Lela is a multidisciplinary artist with a focus on generative art and audio who has always held a deep appreciation for the outdoors, along with a fascination with exploring remote destinations. Her work projected floor to ceiling across three screens in Blank Canvas perfectly captures the raw and often unforgiving coldness that engulfs Scandinavia in the winter months, and the inspiration that comes from the often sporadic movements of the northern lights, as well as the frozen arctic sunsets.

Lela Amparo, MTArt artist, comments: “The vast screens at Frameless will enable my work to be showcased to the fullest, providing a glimpse into the cold winter wonderland that besets Scandinavia at this time of year. Last winter I spent time in a remote village in Norway where I found comfort and solace in the quietness of everything and was able to create music that was intimate one second and relentless the next – capturing the entire spectrum of my emotions and feelings in life at that moment in time.

“After creating this audio, I instantly turned to my visuals and knew I needed to pair it with my work of the northern lights. And together, they capture what can feel or look intense but is actually rather delicate. I’m beyond excited to share this work with the world.”

Each month Frameless offers up a residency to the best emerging talent from the diverse and vibrant art community which visitors can discover in ‘Blank Canvas’. Lela’s show will launch at a special Preview evening for members of the public on Friday 24th November, whilst DJs from Soho Radio spin the decks. This season, Hambledon Vineyard will also be offering every guest at the Preview evening a glass of their Finest English Fizz, which will then be available to order behind our Café Bar, throughout the season.

Visitors will also be able to travel through the four permanent multi-sensory galleries, showcasing 42 masterpieces from iconic artists from Van Gogh to Dalí, each expertly reimagined through cutting-edge digital technology to break free from the confines of a frame.

Located in a 30,000 square-feet venue in the heart of Marble Arch, Frameless is the UK’s first large-scale digital immersive art experience. An award-winning and highly Instagram-able experience, Frameless uses the very latest interactive projection technology to break the boundaries of art. From Renaissance to Modern art, visitors will discover unique interpretations of masterpieces from artists including Canaletto, Cézanne, Dalí, Kandinsky, Klimt, Monet, Rembrandt and Van Gogh.

Alongside the four immersive galleries, Frameless houses an art-inspired Café Bar and a Gift Shop brimming with treasures. The Café Bar will be open all day with a specially designed festive menu, providing a relaxed setting for a bite to eat and drink. This Christmas, visitors will discover Festive Tote Bags (priced at £25) packed with goodies for youngsters, selected with little creative crafters in mind. For adult art aficionados look no further than the specially curated Luxury Christmas Hamper (£125), filled to the brim with art themed delights.

Standard opening hours:

Monday – Friday: 11am – 5.30 pm (last entry 4pm)

Saturday – Sunday: 10am – 6 pm (last entry 4pm)

Frameless Lates (+18s only):

Friday – Saturday: 6pm – 10pm

Frameless Tots (term time only):

Monday – Friday – Entry from 11am – 12:00pm

Festive period opening hours:

Christmas Eve: 10am – 5pm (last entry 3pm)

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 12pm – 7pm (last entry 5pm)

New Years Eve: 10am – 4pm (last entry 2pm)

