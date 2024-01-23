UK site managers win top national award for house building quality

The UK’s best site managers have been recognised for achieving the highest standards in house building and their commitment to building homes of outstanding quality.

The prestigious Pride in the Job Supreme Awards which are organised by the National House Building Council (NHBC), the UK’s leading new homes warranty and insurance provider, is the most highly regarded competition in the house-building industry.

With over 8,000 entrants across the UK, the competition is split into five categories.

Announced on Friday 19 January 2024 at London Hilton on Park Lane, this year’s Pride in the Job 2023 Supreme Award winners are:

Small builder category winner – Aaron Parradine of Wickford Development Co Ltd for his work at Woodlands Park in Great Dunmow, Essex

Medium builder category winner – Cathal Brannigan of Alskea Ltd for his work at Oakfield Park in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland

Large builder category winner – Ryan Lewis of CALA Homes Cotswolds for his work at Fernleigh Park in Stratford-upon-Avon

High-rise category winner – Nigel James-Walsh of Berkeley Homes South East London Ltd for his work at South Quay Plaza 4 in London

Multi-storey category winner – Nigel Smith of Darren Smith Builders Ltd for his work at East-Thorpe Court in Mirfield, West Yorkshire

Now in its 43rd year, judging for the Pride in the Job Awards is rigorous, with each site manager assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Commenting on the Awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “The role of the site manager is one of the most demanding and challenging in house building. It’s important to recognise the vital role the UK’s very best are playing in making sure new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction quality standards.

“These awards play a pivotal role in NHBC’s drive to give consumers confidence in the quality of new-build homes. Congratulations to all of the 2023 Pride in the Job Award Supreme winners. They are an inspiration and should be very proud of the quality of new homes they are creating.”

This year’s Supreme Award runners-up are:

Small builder category runner-up – Gareth Davies of T I Davies A’I Fab Cyf for his work at Maes Y-Dderwen in Cardigan

Medium builder category runner-up – Gavin Pullen of Rose Homes for Life for his work at Lawford Green in Manningtree, Essex

Large builder category runner-up – Sean O’Regan of Barratt Manchester for his work at Waldmers Wood in Bury, Greater Manchester

High-rise category runner-up – Ian Brown of Hollybrook (Harlow) Ltd for his work at Burnt Mill in Harlow, Essex

Multi-storey category runner-up – George Martin of The Hill Group for his work at Lampton Parkside in Hounslow

For further information and the full list of Pride in the Job winners, please visit: www.nhbc.co.uk/pij.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

