Torbay Council Announces £100 Million Deal Following Participation in UKREiiF Annual Event

Alan Denby, Director of Pride in Place at Torbay Council, has announced a groundbreaking deal expected to be worth over £100 million. This monumental agreement comes as a direct result of Torbay Council’s participation in The ‘UK’s Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum’ (UKREiiF) annual event held in Leeds.

Denby expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We’ve worked with UKREiiF and the team behind it for the first time this year. Being present in Leeds opened doors for us, allowing us to engage in pivotal conversations with investors, developers, and occupiers. These are conversations we wouldn’t have had the chance to partake in without being there in person. We’re on the brink of recommending a preferred value partner to collaborate with us on four key sites, a testament to the opportunities that arise from being in the room when significant investments are being discussed. UKREiiF is an event of paramount importance, and we wholeheartedly endorse participation.”

Torbay is currently undergoing a transformative phase, with multi-million-pound projects unfolding across Torquay, Paignton, and Brixham. This surge in investment aims to rejuvenate the towns, bolster the local economy, and enhance infrastructure. The overarching goal is to create thriving spaces for the community and to ensure job and training opportunities for future generations. Torbay Council has been instrumental in this transformation, having devised a strategy based on feedback from residents, businesses, and investors.

UKREiiF Director Matt Christie said: “We are thrilled to have played a part in this monumental announcement for Torbay Council. They were an early adopter of UKREiiF and have reaped the rewards of not only attending, but have been a valued partner that fully embraces the opportunities that UKREiiF offers everyone: wall-to-wall networking with thousands of organisations that genuinely want to invest £millions. Bravo, Torbay!”

