Tomas continues TG Lynes progression

Tomas Figura has continued his progression through the TG Lynes ranks after being promoted to Estimation & Technical Sales Executive.

Tomas has been with the leading heating, plumbing and air movement materials supplier for 12 years, starting out in the warehouse before moving onto the trade counter and later into the office as Sales Executive.

He has been rewarded for his hard work and commitment with his new role, which will see him take on additional responsibilities around tendering and estimating, as well as providing technical advice and follow-ups during the project period.

Tomas, who lives in Harlow, said: “I am delighted to have been offered this new opportunity within TG Lynes.

“I have held a number of different positions within the company since joining, from the warehouse to customer-facing on the trade counter and finally into the office which has given me an excellent overview of how the business works.

“This is an opportunity for me to further my career and to look after new customers, while seeking to bring in new business as well.

“I’m really grateful to the senior management team and the directors who have backed me all the way. They have helped me build my profile and I know I have their support whenever I need it.”

TG Lynes has an eight-strong sales team, headed by experienced Sales Director Joe Kane.

Tomas said the business has a strong culture where hard work is rewarded.

“It’s a good place to be and we have a great rapport amongst the team,” said the 36-year-old. “But when it’s time to get your head down, everyone is happy to do that.”

Joe said: “I’m really pleased for Tomas, who has worked hard to rise through the ranks and has built up strong relationships with many of our customers.

“He’s an important part of the sales team and I hope we can support him in taking his career as far as he wants it go in the coming years.”

TG Lynes stocks industry leading brands and supplies thousands of products including valves, steel and copper tubes and fittings, press systems, composite and plastic plumbing, drainage solutions and support systems and tooling. An extensive plant hire service is also available.

