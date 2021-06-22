Tilbury Bridge Walkway of Memories Art & Sound Installation Opens Windrush Day 22 June 2021

Following months of anticipation Evewright Arts Foundation (EAF) is delighted to announce Tilbury Bridge

Walkway of Memories will open in June 2021. A special school’s event will take place on the 22 June

Windrush Day. To mark the public opening of the installation a preview launch will be held on the 26 June. The

installation will then open throughout the summer and autumn so the public can experience and enjoy the

outdoor artwork in a Covid safe environment. Conceived and created by Artist EVEWRIGHT, Tilbury Bridge

Walkway of Memories is the first site-specific outdoor art and sound installation to be held at the Port of Tilbury

in Essex and the UK dedicated to people of the Windrush Generation.

Tilbury Port is an iconic location which has an historic significance to the black community in Britain. This

artwork is a unique statement memorialising the lives of those people who came from the Caribbean who

carried their British passports proudly as British citizens with hope and expectation. They passed through this

location as one of the original walkways where SS Empire Windrush passengers, in 1948 arrived. Although

many arrived before 1948, those that arrived here were the first large post war wave of British colonial citizens

to disembark from the passenger ship at Tilbury Cruise Terminal.

EVENTS

EAF will be hosting several events in June 2021 as part of Windrush Day Commemorations, Estuary Festival

Associated programme and other events to follow.

Windrush Day Essex School Children Event

22 June 2021

Tilbury Bridge Walkway of Memories will open from 22 June 2021, Windrush Day. EAF along with the Port of

Tilbury and The Gateway Learning Community Schools in Essex will host a special invitation only exclusive

preview for 300 Essex School children to visit the installation. (This event is not open to the general public.)

Windrush Day Launches Tilbury Walkway of Memories Exhibition Guide

EAF will launch Tilbury Bridge Walkway of Memories Exhibition Guide on Windrush Day 2021. It will provide

summaries of the audios and information to enhance visitor experience when they visit the installation. The

guide will be available to download from our website www.evewrightarts.org from Windrush Day 2021

Tilbury Bridge Walkway of Memories Private View Launch (SOLD OUT)

26 June 2021 / 10 – 2pm

The private view launch of the outdoor art and sound installation at Tilbury Port will celebrate the opening of

Tilbury Bridge Walkway of Memories to commemorate the lives of the people of the Windrush Generation and

the many who contributed stories to the artwork. The family launch day will enable visitors to experience the

art and listen to over 25 audio stories on their own devices and enjoy a series of performances. Visitors will

also have an opportunity to tour the main terminal on the day.

The launch day will be a limited ticketed event between 10 – 2pm and registration will be required. The venue

will then be open to the general public from 2pm-6pm.

Further details on registration for tickets will be posted on www.evewrightarts.org and our social media

platforms nearer the time. You can also sign up to our newsletters and follow us on our social media platforms

to keep up to date.

