TIER becomes Dott in Essex

From 28 August, all TIER vehicles in Basildon, Braintree, Colchester and Chelmsford will be only available on the Dott app. From then onward, users in Essex are directed to the Dott app to continue using the shared electric vehicles. TIER-Dott operates in over 400 cities across 21 countries, giving users access to an even larger fleet of electric scooters and bikes across Europe and the Middle East.

What TIER users need to know

TIER users have been contacted via email and app with all the relevant information to ensure a smooth and easy transition to the Dott app. Switching to Dott is done in a few steps: After downloading the Dott app on the smartphone, users need to create an account. Then, all they have to do is add their payment details and they are ready to go. Users will also need to verify their driver’s license to ride an e-scooter. If a user has already used Dott in the past, they can log in directly – if it’s been a while since their last trip, they’ll need to confirm their contact details.

The local team will also change all TIER branding to Dott, reflecting the transition to the new brand. The joint team will carry out all operational work, such as battery changes, vehicle reworking, or rebalancing in the city, combining the expertise and technological resources of both companies.

European champion of shared micro-mobility

Following the merger of the two companies, TIER and Dott, the European champion of shared micro-mobility was created at the beginning of 2024. In order to offer a more efficient and reliable service to the users and to the cities, and to optimise the efficiency of local operations on a city and country level, TIER-Dott decided to integrate all TIER vehicles in the UK into the Dott app. Despite the new app for the users and the rebranded vehicles, the local team, operations and service remain the same.

Iqbal Ahmed, Head of Public Policy UK at TIER-Dott, says: “We are delighted to announce this step for our Essex service and are confident that the integration of TIER and Dott will further advance shared micro-mobility in the region. This new phase brings benefits not only to the users, but also to the cities as a more reliable service. The aim of our shared service of e-bikes and e-scooters is to complement the public transport systems at a local level.”

