Tickets Now on Sale for the First-Ever International Brewing & Cider Festival

Tickets for the inaugural International Brewing & Cider Festival, a two-day event showcasing the finest beers and ciders from around the world, are officially available to purchase.

The first-of-its-kind festival is set to take place on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd March 2024 at Depot Mayfield Manchester and is expected to showcase the UK’s largest collection of local, national and international beers and ciders.

In partnership with The International Brewing & Cider Awards, a biennial competition known as the ‘Oscars’ of the brewing and cider world, the Festival will be home to award-nominated and award-winning beers and ciders from all over the world.

Festivalgoers can choose from a wide range of ticket options across the weekend, starting from £20*, including single-day afternoon or evening tickets to an ultimate weekend ticket. For avid beer and cider enthusiasts, the ‘beer geek’ ticket option on the Friday allows guests to sample from the widest selection of entered and award-winning beers and ciders from the International Brewing & Cider Awards, including limited availability small pack and bottled beers and ciders.

The event’s unique dual zone setup enables guests to choose between:

An entry-only wristband, where festivalgoers can enjoy delicious drinks from a range of brewers and cidermakers and pay as they go in the ‘Bar Zone’. Tickets priced at £20.00*

A token wristband, which allows guests to enjoy up to five beers and ciders that have been entered into the International Brewing & Cider Awards, along with the award-winning products, within the ‘Competition Zone’. Tickets for a token wristband start from £35.00*.

As part of the Festival’s commitment to support the local community and foster positive change in the region, the International Brewing & Cider Festival has partnered with Forever Manchester and Spoons, a neonatal family support charity.

Festival attendees will have an opportunity to make a positive impact within their local community and include a ‘Digital Pint’ donation alongside their ticket purchase. By donating the equivalent cost of a typical pint, half pint, or tip, visitors will be able to pay it forward and lend a helping hand to those in need, with 100% of the proceeds being split between the two charities.

Forever Manchester champions local people doing extraordinary things within Greater Manchester. The charity raises and distributes money throughout the region with an aim to connect the community and support various activities that bring people together.

Spoons is a charity dedicated to supporting families experiencing neonatal intensive care in the Greater Manchester area. Providing peer-to-peer support, their aim is to alleviate stress and isolation, and provide practical and emotional support to families throughout their neonatal journey, from admission to the neonatal unit and beyond.

Ruth Evans MBE, Director of the International Brewing & Cider Awards which is running the Festival, said: “We are thrilled to announce tickets to our inaugural International Brewing & Cider Festival are now on sale for the public to purchase. This highly anticipated festival is set to bring the largest range of beers and ciders from around the globe together in one place, and provide an opportunity for the public to taste the best within the brewing and cidermaking world.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, we’re committed to supporting the local community and are proud to be working in partnership with Forever Manchester and Spoons, two charities that are very close to our hearts, and look forward to working closely with the charities throughout the festival.

“We’re excited about hosting the world’s first International Brewing & Cider Festival and bringing our esteemed Awards to Manchester. The event promises to celebrate the very best of the brewing and cider industry, where for the first time, beer and cider communities, industry professionals from around the globe and the wider public will all come together under one roof.”

For more information about The International Brewing & Cider Festival and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://ibcfest.com/tickets/

