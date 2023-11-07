Through the keyhole! Luxury homebuilder gives buyers exclusive look at interior design

Luxury housebuilder Mulberry Homes is offering prospective buyers an exclusive look into the design choices in the brand-new showhome at its Felsted Gate development.

The showhome at the development, the five-bedroom The Juniper style home, was thoughtfully decorated by interior designers Kitch and Co, and officially opened last month (September) for property seekers to tour.

Karen Vicent-Ernst, Sales and Marketing Director at Kitch and Co, explained: “The interior design for The Juniper has been carefully considered to take into account how prospective buyers could live in the space.

“We decided to create a grand, sophisticated and luxurious interior by using ivories, taupes, greige and bronze with French and midnight blues, along with high end quality fabrics, silks and velvets.

“We chose furniture with elegant lines which gives the overall appearance of a bespoke, exclusive theme with an outstanding finish throughout. We used brands such as Andrew Martin, Romo, Kobe, Zinc and Villa Nova.

“In the hallways we used fabrics by Zinc, and we continued to use Zinc in one of the bedrooms where we paired the fabrics with items from Villa Nova. We also featured Villa Nova in several bedrooms as well as the kitchen.

“We consistently used well respected brands such as Kobe, Andrew Martin, Romo and Sandersen Group with a mixture of bespoke items in each of the rooms, to create an air of luxury throughout the showhome.”

Karen also went on to say: “We wanted to make the home feel like a treasure chest of living, we looked towards the catwalk and local architecture for inspiration. We coupled this with panelling that was cleverly used with tone-on-tone palettes and paint effects to create this bespoke scheme.

“We loved working on The Juniper because it is such a wonderful home and we loved making the most out of the showhome.”

Kerry Jones, Sales, and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “The interior design in our showhome highlights the quality and luxury included in a Mulberry home. We are encouraging anyone interested to come and visit Felsted Gate and tour The Juniper for themselves.”

Anita Fincham, Sales Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “The feedback we have received from customers on the showhome has been excellent and the design choices by Karen and her team have been received really well.”

Felsted Gate is a small exclusive development that currently has a range of four and five-bedroom homes starting from £795,000.

Set inside an idyllic village within the district of Uttlesford, on the north bank of the River Chelmer, the area is rich in footpaths and cycleways, ancient woodlands and rolling farmland, offering residents plenty of opportunities to explore the countryside.

The village is home to a host of amenities within walking distance, including a general store and post office, independent shops, coffee shops and tearooms and pubs. For families, there is the renowned Felsted Independent School and the reputable Felsted Primary School.

Felsted Gate is also perfectly located for commuters, with London less than one hour away via car and train. The development is perfectly situated between Chelmsford, Great Dunmow and Bishop Stortford.

Mulberry Homes is encouraging prospective homebuyers to visit the development to avoid disappointment after a surge of interest following the showhome launch. For more information on Felsted Gate, please visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/felsted-gate-by-mulberry-homes/overview/ or call 0333 121 1070.

