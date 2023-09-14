Three things Liverpool’s new midfield additions will bring to the team

Liverpool’s squad has now touched down in the UK after a taxing tour to Singapore. Fixtures against Leicester City and Bayern Munich attracted plenty of interest from the hordes of Reds fans in that part of the world and also gave Jurgen Klopp no shortage of food for thought.

One of the most pleasing aspects of Liverpool’s pre–season so far has been the impact of new midfield signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. It was vital that Liverpool added new faces to the midfield this summer, and it’s expected that further signings could come through the door following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

But for now, let’s take a look at what Szoboszlai and Mac Allister will bring to Liverpool’s midfield this season as the Reds try to re-establish themselves in the Premier League odds 23/24.

Freshness

Klopp’s side were in desperate need of some new life in midfield. With too many injury-prone players in the ranks, it was time to freshen things up and bring in some new faces. With the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool said goodbye to three players who had become part of the furniture at Anfield, but who were making little impact on the pitch.

The arrival of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister means a newfound sense of energy within the squad, and this translates to supporters as well. Suddenly, there is excitement about the future of Liverpool’s midfield, instead of dread at having to rely on older or more injury-prone players.

Dynamism

Of course, the impact of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister on the pitch can’t be underestimated. Both are tremendous ball carriers who can make things happen going forward, and that is something Liverpool have perhaps lacked at times.

Last season, it often felt as though there was a disconnect between Liverpool’s midfield and their attack, and that undoubtedly contributed to the team’s sub-par performances throughout the season. Szoboszlai and Mac Allister will bring a lot more dynamism to the midfield, and each has the ability to drive the team forward and link up play.

Goals

Something Liverpool have greatly lacked in recent seasons has been goals from midfield, but Szoboszlai and Mac Allister should be able to help in that regard. The Hungarian notched 10 goals in all competitions in each of his two seasons at RB Leipzig, while Mac Allister bagged 12 goals in total for Brighton last term.

If both players can get somewhere close to that figure once again, it will put Liverpool in a far stronger position in those games where the frontmen fire a blank. Combined with the sensational form that Liverpool’s quintet of forwards have been showing in pre-season, you can expect goals galore from Klopp’s men this season.

Szoboszlai and Mac Allister will bring plenty to Liverpool’s midfield in the 2023-24 campaign, but there’s no denying that a more defensive-minded midfield addition is also needed before the transfer window slams shut. If Liverpool could get someone in to replace Fabinho, their midfield rebuild would be more or less complete.

