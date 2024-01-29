This is how to make the perfect cuppa, according to Brits

The age-old debate of how to make the perfect cup of tea has been settled once and for all following new research into the nation’s brewing habits.

According to a new study by family pub brand Hungry Horse, two thirds of Brits (66%) say the only way to brew a proper cuppa is by putting the teabag in first, followed by hot water and then milk.

This specific tea-making sequence, the research reveals, results in the ultimate cup of the nation’s favourite hot drink. However, the data also uncovered some bizarre brew-making techniques.

One in ten people pour water into the mug before putting the teabag in, one in twenty drop the milk in first followed by the teabag, while 4% lead with the teabag and milk before adding hot water.

To celebrate the nation’s love of tea, Hungry Horse invites Brits to bond over a cup of Yorkshire Tea in order to combat loneliness in UK communities.

This follows the revelation from the study that the majority of UK adults (51%) experience feelings of loneliness at least once a week, with Monday named the loneliest day of the week.

Hungry Horse will be hosting ‘Communi-tea Cuppas’ events at pubs across the country at least once a month throughout 2024 as a commitment to combat loneliness of adults in the UK.

This will entitle each pub guest attending the event to two free cups of Yorkshire Tea – one for themselves, and one for a pal. With nearly two thirds of Brits (63%) saying a hot drink like tea is the best beverage to drink when catching up with friends, the initiative aims to bring the communi-tea together to stave off loneliness.

Yorkshire Tea will be supporting the launch of Communi-tea Cuppas by making special visits to York, Doncaster and Wakefield with its iconic tea van, Little Urn. In these locations, more Yorkshire Tea is consumed per Hungry Horse customer than anywhere else in the country!

The visits will be made to the following local Hungry Horse pubs between January 30th and February 2nd:

Tuesday 30th Jan – Flying Legends, York, YO30 4XY

Wednesday 31st Jan – Old Farmhouse, Scunthorpe, DN15 8TE

Friday 2nd Feb – Stanley Ferry, Wakefield, WF3 4LT

Sarah Williams, Senior Marketing Manager for Hungry Horse, said: “Making the perfect cup of tea isn’t just about the brewing process, it’s about fostering connections and creating a sense of community. That’s why we’re excited to announce Communi-tea Cuppas.

“But these gatherings aren’t just about having a brew – they’re about bringing people together, turning a simple cuppa into a shared experience.

“Join us in combating loneliness by enjoying a cup of tea with a mate, sharing stories, and creating connections that go beyond the teapot. Communi-tea Cuppas are more than events; they’re a celebration of the warmth and comfort that a cup of tea, enjoyed in good company, can bring.”

Greg Harvey, Sales Controller, Out of Home, at Yorkshire Tea, said: “We are proud that Hungry Horse has chosen Yorkshire Tea for this initiative. It celebrates the true essence of tea-drinking – a social experience that brings everyone together. Let’s have a proper brew!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

