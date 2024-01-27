The Zutons share new single ahead of UK tour this April

The Zutons are today sharing ‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’, their first new single in 16 years. Taken from the forthcoming album The Big Decider, out 26th April, ‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’ marks a feel-good return to the highest of highs that haven’t always come easy in the years the band has been away. As each of the band members made their way back to each other to make some of their most exhilarating music to date, ‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’ quickly came into view, epitomising their embracing of the good times to come.

Lead singer and guitarist Dave McCabe says: “We wrote ‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’ during lockdown when Abi moved in the house and we were all living together in our own little bubble. But I think because we were all trapped in the house and I was singing it onto my phone, just the melody and some of the words to keep the noise down, when we got let loose and recorded it with the band it had a great energy. It’s one of those songs you want to hear again as soon as it’s finished and that’s always a good sign.”

Pre-order new album The Big Decider HERE

Hear new single ‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’ on streaming services here and watch the video HERE

Having sold out their run of intimate live shows set to take place through Jan, Feb and March, tickets for the band’s full UK tour are on general sale now here. A second date at Pryzm in Kingston has been added on Sat 27th April. Tickets go on sale from 11am on Sat 27th Jan.

The Zutons – April 2024 UK headline tour

Fri 12 Apr – Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

Sat 13 Apr – New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

Sun 14 Apr – Wylam Brewery, Newcastle, UK

Tue 16 Apr – XOYO, Birmingham, UK

Wed 17 Apr – Leadmill, Sheffield, UK

Thu 18 Apr – SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow, UK

Sun 21 Apr – Engine Rooms, Southampton, UK

Mon 22 Apr – Chalk, Brighton, UK

Wed 24 Apr – Pryzm, Kingston, UK – SOLD OUT

Thu 25 Apr – O2 Academy, Oxford, UK

Fri 26 Apr – Olympia, Liverpool, UK

Sat 27 Apr – Pryzm, Kingston, UK

