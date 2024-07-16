16 Jul The wait is over NAMCO Funscape Romford opens its doors to new amusement attractions
Bandai Namco Amusement Europe Ltd. has completed the highly anticipated refurbishment and upgrade to NAMCO Funscape Romford. The stars of the attraction are the brand new bumper cars. They have been constructed from recyclable materials, are more energy efficient than other bumper cars and look sleek in their design.
The other additions to NAMCO Funscape Romford include a redesigned entranceway with a large exterior screen, a new reception and prize desk, new arcade machines, an updated bar, and a modernised party room.
To complement these additions customers will also be treated to Gashapons and have a chance to enjoy a round of darts, dates for these will follow shortly.
NAMCO Funscape Romford offers a world of fun, laughter and enjoyment with attractions from tenpin bowling, arcades including shoot ‘em ups, race car simulators, dancing machines, prize cranes, simulators, VR and more. Pool tables, space for parties and celebrations, and food and drink are available to complete every occasion.