The Treehouse Club collects a hat-trick at the Brentwood Business Awards

The Treehouse Club received three awards at the 2023 Brentwood Business Awards at Stock Brook Manor – Best Large Business, Best Employer and runner up in Best Overall Business.

The Brentwood Business awards take place annually to recognise local businesses with the focus “Building Better Business for Brentwood”. They are open to individuals, companies and organisations of all sizes and sectors as long as they are within the Borough of Brentwood

Attending the awards as finalists in two categories, The Treehouse Club were crossing their fingers to take home Best Large Business and Best Employer awards. At last year’s awards The Treehouse Club received Eco Friendly Business and Best Employer, so the team were thrilled to achieve a further two awards including Best Employer for the second consecutive year.

Ashley Wilson, The Treehouse Club MD said, “We are incredibly proud of team Treehouse and all the hard work that goes into making our settings exceptional, not only for our families and children, but for the team who are the beating heart of our organisation.”

Shortlisted entrants are interviewed allowing a fantastic opportunity for sponsors to understand each of the applicants and what sets them apart. Following the interview stage, up to 3 finalists are then invited to the awards evening where one will be announced as the category winner.

Ashley continues, “The awards are a credit to all the teams across The Treehouse Club and we hope to continue to build on the fantastic work that has led us to where we are today, thank you to everyone who has made this possible and we look forward to many more adventures.”

The Best Employer Award sponsored by Diemx, celebrates organisations who value their employees by creating a positive, inclusive environment that attracts, retains and develops talent. Employing over 100 staff, The Treehouse Club promotes career progression, personal development and wellbeing.

Best Large Business, sponsored by Easigrass Essex, has been designed for businesses that can show business growth and leadership/management strategies, has 16+ employees and been trading for a minimum of 3 years.

The finalists from each category were then considered for Overall Winner as judged by Headline Sponsor, Pinney Talfourd LLP and The Treehouse Club were announced as runner up taking home three awards.

