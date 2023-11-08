The Treatment Rooms London opens doors to new Putney clinic

The Treatment Rooms London, the award-winning hair restoration clinic, today opens its new, purpose-built clinic. Based in Putney, the 2,500 sq. ft space has been completely renovated and redesigned, and is set across two floors, with spaces including private waiting areas, discreet consultation rooms and two large surgery rooms.

Fleur Anderson MP attends the opening of The Treatment Rooms London new clinic

Founded in 2016, The Treatment Rooms London is one of the only clinics in the UK to offer surgeon-led hair restoration. Winners of Best Hair Restoration Clinic in the UK in the 2023 Aesthetic Medicine Awards, the Treatment Rooms is run by hair transplant surgeons and founders, Dr Roshan Vara and Dr Dilan Fernando, who also sits on the board of The British Association of Hair Restoration Surgery. They are supported by a team of 10.

With over 100 five-star reviews, The Treatment Rooms London specialises in hair transplantation for men, women and LGBTQ+ communities. Surgical procedures include follicular unit excision (FUE) transplant across the scalp and head, beard and eyebrows.

Set in Princeton Court, Felsham Road, in Putney, the spacious clinic features a large reception, private waiting areas, three discrete patient consultation rooms and a staff room, all on the ground floor. On the first floor are two purpose-built, spacious surgery rooms with sky lights and 50-inch TVs for patient entertainment, giving access to Sky Sports, Netflix and Amazon, amongst other channels. There are also separate, private, patient pre-surgery and post-surgery rooms.

Dr Roshan Vara, co-founder and hair transplant surgeon: “We set out to create a hair transplant centre of excellence, and that’s exactly what we’ve achieved with our new Felsham Road clinic. The space needed to allow for our state-of-the-art equipment and surgeries, but still offer the personal, surgeon-led treatment we feel so strongly about.”

Dr Dilan Fernando, co-founder and hair transplant surgeon: “The space has been completely renovated from top to bottom, ensuring we have a bespoke clinic that’s fitting for our surgeries and aftercare and guidance post-surgery.”

The opening celebration was attended by local MP Fleur Anderson plus previous patients, friends and family. Co-founders and surgeons Dr Roshan Vara and Dr Dilan Fernando cut the ribbon, and guests enjoyed local food, drinks and themed entertainment. Guests were encouraged to wear purple, the clinic’s brand colour.

