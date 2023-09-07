The stunning ‘drop a dress size’ gown worn by Susanna Reid at the NTAs

GMB presenter Susanna Reid stole the catwalk at the National Television Awards in a floor-length, red, off-the-shoulder gown, designed to ‘drop a dress size’.

The stunning gown was by UK designer Raishma, famous for dressing international stars and royalty in couture. However, instead of costing thousands of pounds, Susanna’s £450 gown is part of the affordable luxury collection called Raishma London.

With its flattering vertical lines of beading, the special occasion dress creates a slender silhouette that promises to drop a dress size for the wearer. It comes in sizes 6 to 18 and stock is selling fast, says Raishma.

The designer’s store on York Street, Marylebone, has been inundated by women wanting the stunning £450 Blossom Gown, worn so exquisitely by Susanna Reid at the NTAs.

Raishma, who is quickly becoming the go-to designer for stars hoping to wow on the catwalk, recently dressed Strictly star, dancer Amy Dowden for the front cover of Hello! said:

“Susanna was thrilled this gown which fitted her super-toned frame perfectly. The red

Blossom’ gown is part of our affordable luxury London ready-to-wear range. This collection has all the hallmarks of a couture gown, down to the handmade beadings but without the eye-watering price-tag.

She added: “This gown looks absolutely stunning on all sizes too, as the vertical lines automatically make the wearer drop a dress size. It was created with this in mind as all women tend to get in shape for a special occasion and my skills in couture mean I know the kind of flattering cut and vertical embellishment effects that will make a woman look extra-sleek. It really has the wow factor and combined with Susanna’s sexy new hair and tan; it is a real show-stopper.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

