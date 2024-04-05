THE SIMS SIBLINGS MAKE AMENDS, AS CHLOE LANDS NEW MANAGEMENT IN EPISODE FOUR OF OFTV’S HOUSE OF SIMS

The fourth episode of House of Sims Season Two, the reality series featuring former TOWIE stars the Sims family, is now available to watch on OFTV.

The episode begins with Chloe and Georgia visiting a friend’s showroom in Melrose Place. Chloe reflects on her recent move to LA, her struggles with loneliness, work, and the challenges with dating. At the same time, Georgia discusses her back-on-track wedding plans and Chloe volunteers to be wedding planner for her and brother Charlie.

The following day, Charlie and Georgia go on a hike, discussing their excitement for an unconventional wedding. The pair consider both LA and Las Vegas as potential locations and appear eager to finalise their plans. Georgia, in jest, pressures Charlie to settle on a venue and date so they can finally extend invitations to their family and friends in the UK.

Charlie and Georgia take wedding planning to new heights on a hike in the hills

On the other side of town, Frankie and Demi go shopping for a drag bingo charity event that Frankie is organising. With a background in event planning and a love for dogs, Frankie has partnered with a local pet adoption charity to raise money, and hopes to find loving homes for dogs in need. In an attempt to put their differences aside, the sisters invite Chloe, Charlie, and Georgia to the charity event.

Several days later, Chloe prepares for the bingo and has her make-up done by Georgia. They discuss the upcoming reunion with her sisters and their hesitations about attending. Chloe receives a call from her potential new manager, Jackie, who confirms that she will be joining her talent roster. Chloe is excited about the prospect of finally having LA-based management and the potential growth of her career.

The long-awaited charity event at Hamburger Mary’s in West Hollywood finally takes place. Demi and Frankie, anxious about the attendance of their siblings, set up the venue with puppies and bingo props. Their worries disappear as Chloe, Georgia, and Charlie attend and participate in the game of bingo with enthusiasm. The event ends on a positive note, bringing the siblings a step closer to reconciliation.

The episode comes to a close with Chloe sharing some exciting news with Charlie and Georgia at dinner – she has secured Georgia a spot to work at LA Fashion Week with the New York Fashion Academy. Charlie and Georgia share another reason to celebrate, as they announce their decision to get married in Las Vegas.

Will the Sims siblings continue on this path towards reconciliation? What does the future hold for Chloe’s career under new management? Stay tuned to find out as the season continues on OnlyFans’ free-to-view streaming platform OFTV.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

