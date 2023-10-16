THE NIGEL MANSELL LEGACY COLLECTION GROSSED £2,152,672 DOUBLING ITS PRE-SALE ESTIMATE

There is no doubt that ‘Mansell mania’ continues to be strong, with an incredible set of results achieved for Nigel Mansell’s Legacy Collection.

Highlights from the collection being sold by the 1992 Formula One World Champion included the 1985 Canon Williams Honda European Grand Prix Helmet ‘First Win’. Worn by Mansell in the 1985 European Grand Prix when driving for Canon Williams Honda, it was his first-ever victory in Formula One and sold for a remarkable £68,400.

06158595-ede0-4b7a-8938-c827468d078f.jpeg

However, it was not just helmets that sold incredibly well. Mansell’s 1992 French Grand Prix 1st-Place Trophy, which he won on his way to World Champion in 1992 whilst driving for Canon Williams Renault, sold for a fine £25,200 GBP. The 1992 Goodyear Podium Navy Cap – British Grand Prix Winner that was also from Mansell’s championship year achieved a strong £6,300 GBP. Mansell’s 1992 season in Formula One was undoubtedly one to remember, and with Mansell offering his 1992 Canon Williams Renault Sparco Formula 1 Race Suit with Boots & Gloves, there was no doubt it would perform well. It sold for a strong £21,600.

Another trophy that also achieved incredible numbers was the 1989-1990 Nigel Mansell Ferrari Trophy. Gifted to Mansell by Ferrari, it commemorated his two seasons racing for Scuderia Ferrari and sold for £28,800.

This is followed by the 1988 Honda ST-70 Formula 1 Paddock Motorbike, which was Mansell’s personal Honda bike for travelling around the Formula One race circuits from 1988 to 1994. Undoubtedly, bidders felt this was a special connection to Mansell, especially considering the period images that included him giving fellow Ferrari co-driver Alain Prost a lift around the paddock. The bike sold for a resounding £24,000. Mansell was always known for driving under the number five as a Formula One driver, meaning his ‘5 NM’ UK Registration Plate was an unrepeatable opportunity for Mansell fans and sold for a deserved £50,400.

