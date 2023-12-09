‘THE NATIONAL LOTTERY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE BIG BASH’ CELEBRATES SOME OF THE MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS OF 2023

The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash event transformed the OVO Arena Wembley into a celebratory end of year party with the evening featuring musical performances, popular culture highlights, key sporting moments and worldwide events that have impacted the UK throughout the year.

From a sensational performance of ‘This Life” and “Never Forget” by Take That, to a surprise appearance by this year’s Eurovision winner, Loreen from Sweden, the event showcased some of the unforgettable moments from the past year. The evening included a heart-warming rendition of “A Million Dreams” by the 100 Voices Choir featuring both Ukrainian and Liverpudlian children, brought together earlier this year for the UK’s hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest. Becky Hill opened the night with a show-stopping performance of hit ‘Disconnect’, while Sir Mo Farrah was recognised by The National Lottery for his outstanding career.

Other performances from the evening included Busted’s medley of hits, Cat Burns’ rendition of “Know That You’re Not Alone”, a very special Masked Singer reveal as well as a one of a kind Barbie Lip Sync battle featuring queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Tears were shed when the crowd witnessed an emotional performance in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Windrush, that celebrated a generation who changed Britain forever. The moving tribute included a special recognition award from The National Lottery to an individual who has inspired his community.

The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash welcomed guests to a spectacular show that celebrated the big moments of 2023, as well as the extraordinary people who have been able to make a difference in their communities thanks to National Lottery funding.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30M is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects, helping organisations and charities across the UK

The programme will air on ITV1 and ITVX on 31st December 18:00-20:00.

