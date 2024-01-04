The Little Car Company partners with bespoke car cover maker, Goodwool, to provide stylish and elegant protection for your scaled iconic vehicle

The Little Car Company, manufacturers of limited-edition scaled electric vehicles in partnership with the world’s most elite car manufacturers, has partnered with Goodwool to offer bespoke custom covers for their fleet.

Goodwool, an industry leader in the production of protective covers for luxury, classic and high-performance cars, has teamed up with The Little Car Company to offer its ‘Atelier’ cover for drivers of their electric scaled iconic vehicles. The Atelier cover has been developed using the finest materials and advanced manufacturing processes, with two layers of fabric and anti-stain, anti-scratch, and anti-static material, offering supreme levels of protection.

The collaboration between The Little Car Company and Goodwool will see the production of two types of covers. Owners will have a choice between a standard cover featuring The Little Car Company branding or they can commission a bespoke Atelier cover, personalised to their own design, matching a brand, style and livery of their choice.

The Atelier cover is designed with cutting-edge technology to preserve and protect the finest classic and performance cars, utilising advanced digital printing techniques to achieve stunning attention to detail and colour accuracy. The implementation of humidity control and thermoregulation technology maintains the vehicle in ideal conditions, while its fireproof material adds peace of mind.

Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company, said: “Rare and collectable cars require close care and attention to maintain and preserve their high-quality and prestige. Our partnership with Goodwool will provide owners with the ideal protective cover for their modern reimagining of these classic motoring legends.

“Goodwool’s use of state-of-the-art technology, combined with their exquisite craftsmanship, reflects our values of building authentic and desirable automotive products to the highest standard. We are delighted to be partnering with a business that prides itself on crafting such high-quality products, which is something that our team of expert engineers at Bicester Heritage strive for with every vehicle built.”

Sebastiano Moschini, CEO of Goodwool: “It is a real privilege for Goodwool to partner with TLCC on covering their scaled vehicles. Both companies share the same vision; passion for details, high-quality products, and offering the highest standards available to their customers. We created a bespoke Atelier cover, with fine merino wools, following each detail and shape in the most accurate way. The cover is also customizable to the owner’s own specification. Passion needs Protection!”

The standard Goodwool cover is priced at €2,500 (excluding VAT), while the customised cover is priced at €3,000 (excluding VAT).

