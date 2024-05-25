The British Film Designers Guild announce the date for their 14th Production Design Awards

The British Film Designers Guild (BFDG) today confirmed that its 14th Production Design Awards will be held on Saturday 22nd February 2025 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. The Awards bring together British and International Art Department talent to celebrate the best production design in film, TV and commercials which have involved members of the BFDG over the past year. For the first time entries for music video design will be accepted for consideration.

The BFDG awards were first held in 2011 and have grown to become an important part of the annual awards calendar for Art Department creatives across the industry, standing alongside the BAFTAS, the Art Directors Guild Awards and the Oscars as an integral part of the awards season. The ceremony has evolved from a small informal gathering to a dazzling black-tie dinner attended by over 400 people. The BFDG is pleased to announce the move of their awards to the Royal Lancaster Hotel, which will accommodate an increase in the number of guests attending this popular event.

Entries for the 14th BFDG Production Design Awards will open in September 2024. All productions entered in the production design categories must include at least one Head of Department (Production Designer, Set Decorator or Supervising Art Director) who is a BFDG member. As well as production design the following awards will be presented: The Planet Positive Award, Lifetime Achievement, The Peter Lamont Spotlighting New Talent Award and Outstanding Contribution to the Art Department. The first vote will open in early December with a final vote to establish the winners following in January 2025.

