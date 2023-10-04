The BFDG Announce Programme of Events for International Production Design Week

The British Film Designers Guild (BFDG) today announced a programme of production design focused events as part of International Production Design Week, a brand new initiative created by The Production Designers Collective, which takes place from 20th – 29th October 2023. The international program of events is open to designers, filmmakers, industry collaborators, and the general public. Its goal is to highlight the immense creative work done by production designers, and its essential role in visual storytelling.

On Friday October 27th the BFDG and the University of Westminster will present a special screening of ‘Atonement’ 2007, the British romantic World War II film adapted from Ian McEwan’s novel. Oscar and BAFTA nominated Production Designer and Set Decorator, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, who most recently designed the summer hit ‘Barbie’, will be the special guests for a Q&A following the screening at the Regents Street Cinema in Central London. Joining them will be several members of their art department and locations team as they revisit the film and discuss the design process and collaboration with other departments.

On Saturday October 28th BFDG will partner with Helix Set Construction and Indie-Zero Film Studios on an Art Department takeover of their workshop and studio spaces. The 1-day festival will combine opportunities to meet suppliers, listen to panels on hot industry topics with time to flex creative muscles through fun micro workshops and socialise with colleagues.

The programme of panels include Virtual Production with Kevin Jenkins (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, 2022), a Gaming/Film Crossover with a leading Art Director from AAA Games Industry, Sustainability Focus and State of the Industry with speakers tba.

Helix Set Construction will be running ‘Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Set (But Were Afraid To Ask) tours of their facility throughout the day under a variety of focuses – Quoting, CNC, Materials, Finishes and more.

In the evening the BFDG will be hosting a PDC X BFGD drinks meetup with some film focused entertainment.

In addition there will be a regional programme of educational events partnering with The Northern School of Art, Nottingham Trent University, National Film and Television School, Bournemouth University, University of South Wales, Birmingham University, Glasgow School of Art and University of Westminster.

Blair Barnette, Chair of the BFGD said:

“International Production Design Week is an incredible opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate our craft. This is an unmissable event for production design students, our art department community and film lovers all around.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

