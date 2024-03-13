TG Lynes backs all-female plumbing competition

Leading materials supplier TG Lynes has further demonstrated its commitment to supporting women in plumbing by sponsoring an all-female competition for a third consecutive year.

Sixteen female plumbing and electrical apprentices attended Lewisham College on International Women’s Day, March 8, to take part in skills challenges.

The eight up-and-comers in the plumbing category were scored on their ability to carry out common trade tasks, including press-fitting and joining elbows and sleeves, with prizes available for the top performers.

TG Lynes provided more than £1,000 worth of plumbing materials for the competition.

Bob Noseda, Sector Skills Advisor at organisers ESG, said: “It was another excellent contest and the standard was very high. There was some serious talent on display and I’m sure they will go on to have very bright futures in plumbing.

“This is the third year we have run the all-female plumbing and electrical competition and we remain the only college in London to stage an event like this. It’s an excellent way to celebrate International Women’s Day.

“We are extremely grateful to all of our sponsors and supporters that make this event possible. The materials that were generously donated by TG Lynes made a huge difference.”

The plumbing competition was won by Daisy Turner of Barking & Dagenham College. Darcy Brohan finished in second, while Catherine Capone and Charlotte Porter shared third place.

Bob said many of the competitors go on to secure interviews with major plumbing companies after the event, with the women who finished first and second in 2023 now working in the trade.

The more recent statistics show that plumbing remains very heavily dominated by males, with just 2.4% of roles being filled by women.

TG Lynes marked International Women’s Day by launching its inaugural Plumbing HERoes competition, giving females the chance to win a place on a fully-funded accredited training course, as well as a haul of tools to set them on their way to a successful career.

To enter Plumbing HERoes before April 1, visit https://www.tglynes.co.uk/page/campaigns/plumbing-heroes-2024

Laura Janaway, Marketing Manager at TG Lynes, said: “We were delighted to support the Lewisham College competition for a third year. It’s a fantastic event that shines a light on some of the talented women taking their first steps in the trade.

“We have a passion for helping people thrive in the plumbing sector and, in particular, women who are currently so underrepresented in the workforce.”

TG Lynes stocks industry leading brands and supplies thousands of products including valves, steel and copper tubes and fittings, press systems, composite and plastic plumbing, drainage solutions and support systems and tooling. An extensive plant hire service is also available.

