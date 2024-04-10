TECHNO LEGENDS SCOOTER ANNOUNCE THE BAND’S RETURN TO THE UK AND IRELAND WITH THEIR 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Arguably one of Europe’s most successful techno acts, Scooter, announced today that they will be returning to the UK and Ireland later this year as part of their 30th-anniversary tour – the ‘Thirty, Rough and Dirty’ tour. Hitting venues including London’s OVO Arena Wembley, the trio around frontman H.P. Baxxter is set to give fans an unforgettable party and celebration of Scooter hits – old and new!

Tickets for Scooter’s tour go on pre-sale from Wednesday 10th April at 10am local time – including artist and venue – with general on-sale following on Friday 12th April at 10am local time via LiveNation.co.uk. VIP packages are also available via VIPNation.eu/Scooter.

The anniversary tour news follows from the band’s latest milestone which is the release of their 21st studio album – ‘Open Your Mind and Your Trousers’. Boasting over 30 million albums sold globally and more than 100 gold and platinum awards, Scooter’s latest offering is a testament to their enduring musical prowess. The album, featuring 15 tracks in their signature style, includes previously released singles such as ‘Techno is Back’, ‘Rave & Shout’, ‘Waste Your Youth’, ‘For Those About To Rave’.

The ‘Thirty, Rough and Dirty’ tour kicked off last month in Stuttgart, Germany, and will now continue throughout Europe this spring before coming to the UK and Ireland in October and November. Full dates & locations below.

Scooter: Thirty, Rough and Dirty! UK/IE 2024 Tour Dates

Wednesday 30 October P&J Live Aberdeen, UK

Thursday 31 October OVO Hydro Glasgow, UK

Saturday 2 November 3Arena Dublin, IRE

Monday 4 November O2 Academy Birmingham, UK

Tuesday 5 November Utilita Arena Newcastle, UK

Thursday 7 November Warehouse Project Manchester, UK

Friday 8 November OVO Arena Wembley London, UK

Saturday 9 November Utilita Arena Cardiff, UK

