Teamwork makes the dream work at The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience

Get ready for a blast from the past and create unforgettable memories with your family at The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience during the school holidays. Gather your crew and take a bold leap into this frantic, frenetic and fun world of adventure and nostalgia as seen recently on BBC’s Blue Peter.

This October, The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience London and The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience Manchester invites families to step out of their ordinary routines and embark on an extraordinary journey through time. Families can dive headfirst into the excitement of the Crystal Maze and celebrate the school holidays in style with a cool 50% discount on Family Tickets.

Kickstart your adventure now by snapping up the half-price tickets whilst they are available – applicable from 22nd October until 29th October 2023. Inspired by the iconic 1990s TV game show, The Crystal Maze LIVE is designed to challenge your wits and test your teamwork skills across four themed zones – Aztec, Industrial, Futuristic, or Medieval. It’s an opportunity for both parents and children to work together, solve puzzles, and conquer the maze, just like the contestants from the ’90s.

Don’t miss out on this incredible holiday offer. Dust off your scrunchies and bomber jackets and join us at The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience to make the school holidays one to remember.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.the-crystal-maze.com.

