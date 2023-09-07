Taylor Wimpey to host events across its developments in the North Thames

Taylor Wimpey is set to host a selection of events across its developments in the North Thames, to ensure customers are aware of the incentives and offers available to make their dream move possible and to also celebrate the launch of three show homes.

Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Executives will be on hand to advise about the selection of tailored deals and packages available for all homebuyers, whether they are first time buyers or existing home owners.

Nikki Gibson, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to all of our developments this September, as it’s the perfect opportunity for us to showcase how we can help you to find your dream home and make your move more affordable.

“We encourage potential home buyers to come along to the event for their preferred development and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are ready to move into. ”

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September:

Make Yourself at Home event at High Leigh Garden Village, High Leigh Garden Village, Flat 1, Hickey Court, Schofield Way, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, EN11 8GF. 2, 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £315,000 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hoddesdon/high-leigh-garden-village

£30,000 Spend it Your Way event at Coopers Grange, Hadham Road, Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire, CM23 2PY. 2, 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £499,000. An Independent Financial Advisor will be available at this event to offer free mortgage advice. https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/bishops-stortford/coopers-grange

Elliston viewing event at Franklin Park, Land South of Stevenage Road, Todds Green , Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 2JB. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £470,000 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/stevenage/franklin-park

Easymover event at The Heath, Land off Heath Lane, Codicote, Hertfordshire, SG4 8YG. 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £530,000 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/codicote/the-heath

Why Buy New? and £30,000 Spend it Your Way event at Tudor Park, Land north of West Road, Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, CM21 0BL. 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £465,000

https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/sawbridgeworth/tudor-park

Kingham viewing event at Aston Reach, 31 Lockheed Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP22 3BA. 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £450,000

https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/aylesbury/aston-reach

