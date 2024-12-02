TAKE PART IN BLOSSOME’S NEW YEAR’S DAY ‘BIG DIP’ AT WALTON-ON-THE-NAZE

A dedicated support organisation, Blossome, is offering an invigorating start to the New Year.

‘The Big Dip’ will take place at early dawn, 7.20am, ready for the sun rise at 7.29am, on 1 January 2025 at Walton-on-the-Naze. Blossome is inviting people to join this annual sponsored event so that they can start the New Year the way they want it to progress, centred on wellbeing.

Cold-water dipping is ‘the most loved activity’ in Blossome’s 12-week self-care programme. Kim Moore, Founder, began the organisation after her husband died of alcoholism aged just 51. She explains that cold-water dipping is something her members participate in regularly and how ‘The Big Dip’ experience helps to support those affected by alcoholism or addiction.

“It’s how we began. People can get so many benefits from attempting something they are initially reluctant to try. The Big Dip takes resilience, bravery and determination. These are all qualities that carers rely upon day in, day out, just to survive.

“This event is an opportunity for anyone to bathe in the benefits of this fulfilling experience. Participants will feel alive and truly courageous, while doing something entirely different for themselves. Walking into the cold sea as the warm sun rises can be life changing. It’s a bonus that the sponsorship is for charity and will help so many in need.”

Fundraisers braving the chilly waters on New Year’s Day will be treated to bottomless hot drinks, a pancake and maple syrup breakfast, plus use of beach huts for changing. They will also receive a certificate for taking part. Those who raise over £150 in sponsorship will receive a special ‘The Big Dip’ T-shirt to commemorate the occasion and their personal achievement. Funds raised will go to Blossome’s 12-week self-care programme.

Th event promises to shine a light on the unseen carers who provide an invaluable resource to those suffering with addiction. In the UK there are ¹602,391 dependent drinkers; 82% of these are not receiving treatment putting all pressure on loved ones to provide support. Alcohol misuse is the biggest risk factor for death, ill-health and disability among 15–49-year-olds, and the fifth biggest risk factor across all ages.

Kim adds: “The Big Dip is a celebration of life, of survival and renewal and it is open to everyone. This event is about people taking a shared moment to free themselves, washing away their burdens and their worries. Cold water swimming can be invigorating and liberating. We want anyone who feels they will benefit from this event to join us on 1 January. The event promises to help people start the New Year with a clear head and raise vital funds for the organisation.”

