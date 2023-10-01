TAJ HOTELS IN LONDON LAUNCHES DAZZLING DIWALI

All over the world people celebrate Diwali and this year Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences and St James Court, a Taj hotel invites everyone to come together for the festival of lights. Diwali is India’s most celebrated annual holiday and falls on the 12th November 2023. Enjoy the Dazzling Diwali celebrations with Taj this year, as the hotels will be offering spectacular hampers, limited edition menus, accommodation offers, an exciting partnership with Bicester Village and a glittering fireworks display.

Dazzling Diwali Stays

Guests can unwind and take in the beautiful surroundings and bright lights of Diwali by settling into the hotel’s traditionally decorated spaces. The Dazzling Diwali Stays package is bookable now for both Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences and St James’ Court, A Taj Hotel. The accommodation offer includes 15% off rooms and is bookable until 19th November, for stays between 14th October – 19th November. Guests will enjoy an additional 10% discount on food and drinks at TH@51 and Kona too. This offer is one not to be missed and on the evening of Diwali itself, Taj will be lighting up the courtyard with a glittering firework display to mark the official day of the Festival of Lights.

Guests who are looking for an extra special experience, can book the Dazzling Diwali Package, which includes complimentary dining in TH@51 as well as a 10% discount on the Jasmine Afternoon Tea – Diwali edition, and 10% off any J Wellness Circle treatments. The hotel is partnering with designer shopping outlet Bicester Village for an exclusive Diwali experience. Guests will receive VIP passes to the unique open-air Village which is home to 150 luxury fashion and lifestyle boutiques and can enjoy a private shopping experience.

Diwali Dining

Food is at the heart of the celebration and this year the hotels will be offering a limited-edition version of its iconic Indian Jasmine Afternoon tea with a menu crafted especially to celebrate the festival of lights. Inspired by the traditional afternoon tea but with its roots firmly in Indian dining culture, guests and visitors to the hotel can indulge in beautifully crafted Diwali themed pastries and delicious savoury treats. The hotel’s restaurant TH@51 will be serving up a menu of Indian Thalis to celebrate Diwali exploring the enchanting flavours of India with North and South regional Thalis, as well as the traditional Satvik and vegetarian Thalis.

Bespoke Hamper Gifting

Exchanging gifts is an important part of Diwali as a way of expressing love, gratitude and giving thanks. The hotel will have a selection of carefully curated hampers available to purchase and gift to loved ones. Presented in a gorgeous keepsake hamper, prices start from £30 and will be filled with exciting delights such as artisan chocolates, a traditional Indian sweets Mithai Box, crystal handmade diyas and scented candles – to name just a few.

Diwali on the Square

This year, Taj is the official hospitality partner for the annual Diwali on the Square festivities, taking place in Trafalgar Square on 29th October. The team will be preparing elements of the stunning Diwali edition Indian Jasmine Afternoon Tea for over 200 distinguished guests including Diplomats, High commissioners, Ministers, Lords, MPs, and Mayors of different boroughs at the iconic celebrations. Diwali in the Square is set to see over 35,000 people join together to celebrate the festival of lights.

