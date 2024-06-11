Tail-waggingly Delicious: Ring launches takeaway-inspired dog meals for a pawfect night in

Ring introduces its new ‘Treataway’ service; delicious takeaway-inspired meals for dogs that are delivered straight to your door, before you head out. With a menu including pizza, sushi and curry, a ‘Treataway’ is designed to give owners peace of mind when briefly leaving their dogs home alone, ensuring pups can enjoy their night in.

The ‘Treataway’ launch follows new research by Ring that found 89% of UK dog owners feel guilty or worried when leaving their pups home alone, with 38% feeling they shouldn’t be having fun if their dog isn’t. To ease their dog’s anxiety, over half (61%) of owners use treats, 50% provide toys for endless playtime, and 41% turn on the TV to create the illusion of company.

Ring curated the dishes and gave Alfie King, the 12-year-old Toy Poodle belonging to TV and radio presenter Mollie King, the first chance to try the full menu – with salmon sushi and meat-feast pizza as his top picks.

Mollie said: “Whenever I’m out and about, I love using Ring’s Indoor Camera to see what Alfie gets up to. We all need a night to ourselves once in a while, so it’s so nice to get to see Alfie enjoying some chill time, whilst still being able to check in on my boy when I’m missing him!“

“With Ring’s limited edition Treataway service, I love that I can give him the perfect night at home to enjoy a takeaway and a bit of relaxation on his own – something that dogs across the UK are set to enjoy this weekend. Turns out Alfie loves a takeaway just as much as I do!”

The Treataway meals are designed to be pup-ular with even the fussiest of canine palates. Inspired by the UK’s best loved and familiar takeaways, the drool-worthy selection of sushi, curry, or pizza is suitable for dogs of any size. Each meal is accompanied with carefully curated sides and drinks, including no-onion bhajis, steamed dumplings, ramen bone broth, garlic-less bread, chicken broth ‘wine’, and a mango lassi. The package also includes a rope toy to keep the boredom at bay, paw balm for paw-pampering, and a guide to dog-friendly programmes to watch on Fire TV.

All Treataway meals are made with 100% dog-friendly and dog-safe ingredients, including a variety of textures designed to make your dog’s night-in engaging and fun. They contain single ingredient quality meats and organic, high-fibre whole foods packed with vitamins and minerals that are good for your pup’s mental and physical wellbeing.

Available for pre-order now, with deliveries across the weekend of Friday 14th and Saturday 15th June, this delicious dinner guarantees pet owners across London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow complete peace of mind – with the Treataways ready to tuck into as soon as they arrive. Head to https://en-uk.ring.com/pages/treataway to book your delivery slot and find out more.

Ring’s research also found 73% of dog owners want to keep an eye on their pet while they’re out and about. To help dog owners check their pets from afar using the Ring app, inside every Treataway is an exclusive 15% off voucher for Ring Indoor Camera**.

Dave Ward, Managing Director EU & International at Ring said: “We believe that pets are important family members and deserve to enjoy a night in, just like their humans! We designed our Indoor Camera to keep you close to what’s important, even when you’ve popped out. With a quick glance at the Ring app, you can have peace of mind knowing your pup is having a great night with a dog-friendly takeaway in front of the TV.”

Ring Indoor Camera features Two Way Talk so you can chat to your pet while you’re out, with 1080p HD video and Colour Night Vision to keep an eye on your dog at night. And if your dog does anything funny or cute that’s worth watching again, Ring Protect Plan means you can download, save and rewatch footage up to 180 days later.

Ring’s Treataway service is limited, so head to https://en-uk.ring.com/pages/treataway to pre-order and find out more – and remember to send your footage of your dog’s night-in captured on your Ring device to ukstories@ring.com, with the first 10 submissions eligible to receive a free Ring Doorbell.

