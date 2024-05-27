Stephen Metcalfe visits dBD Communications at Basildon HQ

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, recently visited dBD Communications, a successful family-run business operating out of its Basildon HQ.

dBD Communications is a leading manufacturer and supplier of duplex wireless solutions. Their products facilitate point-to-point communication between multiple people and create safer working environments on major rail projects, construction sites, and air ground handling.

Started in 2002 by Managing Director and Owner, David O’Connell, the Basildon-based company has gone from strength to strength. Clients include Network Rail, Balfour Beatty, and Çelebi Airport Services – an international air ground handling company from Turkey.

Stephen Metcalfe said: “A big thanks goes to David O’Connell for welcoming me back at dBD’s Basildon HQ. The precision, quality assurance and sheer ingenuity of the products is plain to see. It’s awesome that we have such exciting businesses operating in Basildon.

The production of specialised duplex communication systems is really innovative and international businesses are coming to dBD and its expert team of engineers and technicians for solutions.

I am also pleased to see that the Department for International Trade has been working with dBD to further increase its profile on the world stage. This is what Government needs to do more of.”

