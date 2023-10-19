Stephen Metcalfe MP visits Joseph Gallagher Ltd at Orsett HQ

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, recently visited Joseph Gallagher Ltd in Orsett to discuss its operations in the constituency and future growth plans.

On 13 October, Stephen visited Joseph Gallagher’s headquarters in Orsett. Established over 40 years ago and based in Orsett since 1995, the company employs many Thurrock-based workers, as well as workers from across the globe.

Joseph Gallagher is a top 100 construction company and the largest specialist tunnelling sub-contractor in the UK. It won ‘Tunnelling Specialist Supplier of the Year’ and ‘Tunnelling Project of the Year under $100m’ for a joint venture in Kuwait at the New Civil Engineer Tunnelling Festival Awards 2022.

Stephen Metcalfe said: “Many thanks to Joseph Gallagher for inviting me to their Orsett HQ. Joseph Gallagher is working on some of the most innovative projects of the moment – from London’s Super Sewer to the Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

I look forward to hearing more about how this exciting enterprise can bring further opportunities to Thurrock.”

