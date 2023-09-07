Stephen Metcalfe MP visits 2023 Orsett Show

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, visited the annual Orsett Show on 2 September to speak to this year’s stallholders and show his support for the event which is now in its 115th year.

On 2 September, Stephen paid a visit to the Orsett Show which takes place annually in Orsett Showground.

Stephen meets with Sally Khawaja, the Acting Chair of Governors at Gable Hall School, in the education tent.

The event started 115 years ago and has consistently offered a broad range of activities and entertainment to attendees. At the 1926 Orsett Show, there was horse driving and leaping, a dairy cattle show, performances by the Stanford Town Band and catering by Harrods.

This year’s show was no disappointment. At the 2023 Orsett Show, there was a farmers’ market with local vendors, an Imps motorcycle display, a birds of prey flying display, Pearly King and Queens and the Essex Beekeepers Association. There were, of course, a variety of horse shows and cattle shows.

Stephen Metcalfe said: “A big thank you goes out to all the organisers and stallholders at this year’s Orsett Show – the 115th Show! Congratulations to the winners of the horse and cattle shows. If you couldn’t make it this year, jot down the first Saturday of September for next year and support our local businesses and farmers!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

