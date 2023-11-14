Stephen Metcalfe MP marks Remembrance Day across South Basildon and East Thurrock

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, showed his respect and solidarity with the Armed Forces in Acts of Remembrance across the constituency.

On 11 November 1918, the First World War came to end. Now, 105 years later, Britain marks the day by remembering all the servicemen and women who have sacrificed their lives to protect our way of life in every conflict since that time.

Stephen meets volunteers and customers at the Papworth Trust in Basildon.

Stephen with the Basildon Veterans Breakfast Club.

On Friday, Stephen visited the excellent Papworth Trust in Basildon – a local organisation providing support to those with a variety of physical and learning disabilities. During the visit, Stephen observed a two-minute silence with customers and volunteers. One customer, Billie Jean Stewart, had written a moving poem entitled “I am a poppy” which was read aloud by another customer, Carmen. (A copy of the poem can be found below.)

Then, on Saturday, Stephen joined the Basildon Veterans Breakfast Club to thank them for their service. Following this, Stephen headed to the Remembrance Service at Orsett’s War Memorial with Chadwell St Mary’s Branch of the Royal British Legion. Stephen, together with the local mayor and local councillors, laid poppy wreaths.

Stephen attends Orsett Remembrance Service.

On Sunday, Stephen attended a Remembrance Service at Stanford-le-Hope’s War Memorial. Stephen, alongside an array of local organisations, paid their respects at the monument and held a two-minute silence with the crowd.

Stephen Metcalfe said: “I was very proud to mark Remembrance Day across the constituency. There is so much support for our veterans out there and I was pleased to see so many people show their respects at Remembrance Services in honour of those local heroes who have given their lives for this country.

We must remember them and remember how fortunate we are.”

