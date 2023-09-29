SMART METER GREY AREA WILL CAUSE SUFFERING IN SILENCE THIS WINTER

A national awareness campaign has launched today to turbo-boost the national smart meter rollout across the private rental sector, in readiness for what is going to be the hardest winter for millions of tenants.

Launched by Utilita – the UK’s leading Smart+ Pay As You Go (PAYG) energy provider – the ‘Smart Landlords, Smart Tenants’ campaign is designed to help landlords understand the basics about the latest smart meters, and the benefits they can deliver for them and their tenants, including life-saving connectivity and remote financial assistance. Utilita’s previous research reveals that 75 percent of households who prepay for their energy live in rented accommodation.[2]

The awareness campaign has been informed by a focus group with some of Britain’s savviest landlords, and anecdotal insights from Utilita customers who rent, as well as a survey of 500 landlords with 954 rental properties, and 1,000 tenants who are responsible for paying for energy.

The research revealed that the UK’s smart meter proliferation is 23 percent greater in owner/occupier properties (68%), than where there is a tenant paying for energy (45%). Upon further investigation, the two main reasons became clear.

RIGHT TO ACCEPT UNCLEAR. Tenants who pay their own energy bills have a right to accept or request a smart meter. However, 35 percent of those in private rented properties aren’t aware of this, and wrongly believe it is always a decision that only the landlord can make. As such, they have refused a smart meter installation.

SLOW SUPPLY. About a quarter (23%) of tenants claim to be waiting for their supplier to install a smart meter, whilst 14 percent said they have not yet been offered one – despite suppliers being mandated to do so. A further nine percent have a smart meter that is no longer working, so needs replacing by the supplier.

Campaign ambassador, Paul Shamplina, is Founder of Landlord Action. He has more than 25 years’ experience of reaching solutions that meet the needs of both landlords and tenants across the private rental sector. He comments:

“The latest smart meters are a welcome addition to every property, whether rented or owned. I must admit, I didn’t know much about smart meters – and I was completely unaware of the role smart meters have as a safety net for households, especially those struggling to make ends meet, making this campaign very timely.

“I’ve worked with Utilita to create a video giving every landlord the facts they need to know about smart meters, and urging them to be proactive in notifying their tenants about their rights to accept a smart meter before the cold weather sets in.”

Of those who are aware of the smart meter benefits, only 21 per cent knew about the access to money-saving schemes and only 27 per cent realise they support the country’s energy security efforts.

