SHARE OFFER GOES LIVE FOR HISTORIC ROXWELL CHEQUERS PUB COMMUNITY OWNERSHIP

The Roxwell Chequers Community Benefit Society Ltd (RCCBS) is thrilled to announce that the long-awaited Share Offer for community ownership of the Chequers Pub in Roxwell is now officially live. The Share Offer invites residents and supporters to play a direct role in securing the future of this beloved historic establishment. The offer closes on 10 March.

With the pub declared an Asset of Community value, and with partial funding obtained in the form of a grant from the Community Ownership Fund, the Share Offer marks a significant milestone in the campaign to save the beloved Grade 2 listed Chequers Pub.

Jon Lambert, Treasurer of RCCBS, expressed enthusiasm for the Share Offer. He said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to save the Chequers Pub. To those who have pledged their support over the summer, we encourage you to convert your pledges into share purchases. Your commitment is vital in transforming our aspirations into reality. For those in the community who have not yet pledged, this is your golden opportunity to become a shareholder and actively contribute to preserving a cornerstone of Roxwell’s heritage.”

Roxwell resident Katie Howlett, who used to work at the Chequers, said: “The Chequers community was a family and it was a privilege to be a part of that while working behind the bar there. The characters who filled our pub gave it such a friendly atmosphere, it was their space to come together and I would love to see that happen again.”

The Share Offer which is open until 10 March provides a unique chance for the community to take ownership of the Chequers Pub, ensuring that it remains a vibrant hub for generations to come.

For details on how to participate in the share offer and for further updates, please visit https://savethechequersroxwell.co.uk/

