See your career take-off with a role at London Stansted

London Stansted is hosting its latest jobs fair to recruit hundreds of new employees ahead of a busy winter season.

More than 500 job openings will be on offer in the areas such as flight crew, baggage handling, security, retail, and hospitality at the airport’s Radisson Blu Hotel on October 10.

The jobs fair comes as Stansted continues to make the fastest recovery of any major airport in the UK following the pandemic with August the second busiest month on record.

The airport and some of its on-site business partners are now looking to recruit additional staff for the winter and busy Christmas travel season.

Stansted has welcomed more than 27 million passengers in the last 12 months and expects numbers to continue growing as passengers take advantage of the industry-leading choice, value and efficiency it offers.

Nathan Mullane, the airport’s Employment and Skills Manager, said:

“The jobs fair will feature over 500 vacancies, including those for cabin crew, engineers, and retail assistants. For those seeking employment in the aviation sector, the event will provide an excellent opportunity to meet employers, learn about job opportunities, and network. We are really focussed on attracting ambitious new colleagues from across the East of England and London with a passion for exceptional customer service to join us at London Stansted as the airport continues to increase passenger numbers with many new destinations and increased capacity on popular routes on offer this winter. Our team is looking forward to meeting many new prospective employees at the event and hopefully welcoming them into the team in the coming months.”

Some of the employers looking to meet new talent are Ryanair, TUI, Swissport, Border Force, World Duty Free and MAG London Stansted.

Those securing roles with MAG can also take advantage of a wide range of benefits.

These include discounts of up to 80% on public transport when travelling to work, free on-site car parking whilst working and when going on holiday, pension scheme, training programmes and retail discounts.

The Airport Academy will also be in attendance promoting its free pre-employment support programmes, including fully accredited training schemes for those who are on jobs seekers allowance, and require additional support before applying for the jobs.

The event will be held at the airport’s Radisson Blu Hotel between 10am and 2pm on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Visitors will be offered free travel on public transport and free parking will also be available at the venue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

