Score! FC Clacton Announce Main Club Sponsor

Community ISP Lit Fibre is proud to announce it is the main club sponsor of FC Clacton for the 2023-2024 football season, the latest step in a long-term partnership established in August 2022.

The FC Clacton first team debuted the striking new kit that was custom made for the Club last week and it will now be proudly worn by over 400 boys, girls, men and women representing the Club in their 35 teams.

Lit Fibre’s partnership with FC Clacton reflects its dedication to providing Clacton and surrounding areas with the very best full-fibre broadband at the lowest prices. Clacton residents have access to Lit Fibre’s 10Gb capable network which is up to 18x faster than the UK average*, so they can stream more, play more and do more.

During the first year of sponsorship, Lit Fibre transformed The Austin Arena, the home of FC Clacton, where the once run-down, yet iconic ‘Bus Shelter’ stand and dugout received much-needed repairs, along with vibrant new signage. Lit Fibre made FC Clacton’s beloved arena future-fit, installing free, ultrafast full-fibre broadband so fans can now enjoy super speedy and buffer-free browsing on match days.

Jo Williams, Commercial Manager of Lit Fibre says: “It’s a pleasure to see the Lit Fibre logo front and centre on FC Clacton’s shirts, following a successful first year of partnership with the club. Community matters to us and we know FC Clacton is close to the hearts of so many local people, so it was with tremendous pride that we unveiled the refresh of the grounds earlier this year. We look forward to continuing our support of this fantastic club in the year ahead.”

Stephen Andrews, Chairman of FC Clacton added: “We are delighted that Lit Fibre are to be our main Club sponsor for the coming season and very grateful. They have already done so much to improve our stadium and it is fantastic to now see their logo on our amazing new eye-catching kits.”

Lit Fibre’s full-fibre broadband service is available in Clacton-on-Sea and Chelmsford. Residents can use Lit Fibre’s postcode checker www.litfibre.com/get-lit to see if their home is covered by the service and register for further information.

