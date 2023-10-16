SAMPLE A TRIO OF TOP BEERS THIS AUTUMN FOR JUST £2

Beer drinkers can sample three Greene King beers for just £2, thanks to a new autumn beer tasting deal from the pub company and brewer.

From 16 October until 2 November, customers in over 280 Greene King pubs can purchase a beer sample paddle containing three one third pint measures for less than the average price of one pint. Samples include Greene King IPA, or Belhaven Best in Scotland, and the brand’s two premium craft beers, Level Head Session IPA and Flint Eye Dry Hopped Lager (subject to availability in pub).

Customers can enjoy the full beer tasting experience, with each beer sampler paddle served with a tasting notes card, which allows customers to write their own tasting notes, and can scan a QR code to find out more about the Greene King range and history as a brewer.

Choose from the brewer’s flagship beer, Greene King IPA, with its hoppy taste and aromas, or in Scotland, savour the easy drinking, smooth Belhaven Best. Also explore the flavours of Level Head, which is a perfectly executed session IPA with tropical and grapefruit notes, or Flint Eye, a dry-hopped lager that combines peach aromas with subtle pine notes to really hit the spot.

What’s more, Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) members can enjoy a 20% discount on all pints and half pints of cask ales sold in participating pubs throughout the promotional period.

Alex Dawson, Business Unit Director for Greene King said: “We’re rapidly approaching that time of year when Brits leave the beer gardens behind and head inside to the cosy, welcoming atmosphere of a pub.

“A change in season is when most people change their drink of choice, so what better time to try a new beer you’ve never sampled before. It doesn’t matter if you traditionally drink ale, or if IPA is more your thing – we’ve got something to suit everyone’s tastes this Autumn.

“Once you’ve picked up your trio of beers, make sure to fill out your tasting notes and scan the QR code to find out more about our proud brewing heritage and our beers too!”

Customers will only be able to purchase £2 beer sampler paddles from Monday to Thursday and will only be permitted to purchase one per person, per day for the duration of the offer.

To find your local participating pub, visit: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/deals/beer-offers

