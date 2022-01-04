Royal Hospital School Offers Generous Mathematics Scholarship to Year 11 Students in Essex and Suffolk

The Royal Hospital School (RHS) in Holbrook, Ipswich, is offering a generous scholarship to Year 11 students in Essex and Suffolk who intend to go on and study maths at A Level and University. The

De Neumann Mathematics Scholarship is an opportunity for students in their final year of secondary school, who have a keen interest in maths, to receive a full scholarship to join the exemplary Sixth Form at RHS.

Professor Bernard de Neumann (1943-2018), a former RHS student, was passionate about the school’s history and preserving the relevance of mathematics at the school. In 2019 he gifted RHS from his estate to ensure support for the continued development of the subject.

Thanks to this generous gift, the school can provide an invaluable opportunity, every two years, to gifted young mathematicians to join the RHS sixth form.

The schools current De Neumann Scholar, Owen a Year 13 pupil said: “The De Neumann Scholarship has provided me with many opportunities, particularly growing my passion for maths, physics and chemistry, leading me to apply for aeronautical engineering courses at university. But it’s more than just the academics, I have had new experiences that I wouldn’t get anywhere else, especially on the sports field.”

For future budding mathematicians to qualify for the scholarship, they must meet the below criteria:

· Attend a school in either Essex or Suffolk (preference for state school)

· Have a strong interest in mathematics (essential)

· Have competed in UKMT Mathematical Challenges (preferred)

· Be looking at a career in mathematics or engineering (desirable)

· Have a high predicted grade in mathematics and a strong reference (essential)

Chris Graham, Head of Sixth Form at The Royal Hospital School said: “This Scholarship is a life changing opportunity to attend the Sixth Form at the Royal Hospital School on a 100% scholarship. Our current De Neumann scholar is sitting his A levels this year with the aspiration to study Aeronautical Engineering at Imperial College London.”

Pupils wishing to apply for the De Neumann Scholarship should apply before the deadline of

31st January 2022, and can get more information from the Admissions Team at admissions@royalhospitalschool.org or call 01473 326136.

