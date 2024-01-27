Royal Hospital School Extends Offer for Generous Sixth Form Mathematics Scholarship

The Royal Hospital School (RHS) in Holbrook, Ipswich, is once again offering a generous scholarship, covering up to 100% of the fees, to a Year 11 pupil from an Essex or Suffolk state school wishing to study maths at A Level and beyond. The deadline for applications has now been extended to 16th February 2024.

The De Neumann Mathematics Scholarship is an opportunity for a pupil in their final year of secondary school, who has a keen interest in maths, to receive a full scholarship to join the exemplary Sixth Form at RHS.

Professor Bernard de Neumann (1943-2018), a former RHS student, was passionate about the school’s history and preserving the relevance of mathematics at the school. In 2019 he provided a gift to RHS from his estate to ensure support for the continued development of the subject.

Thanks to his generosity, the school can provide an invaluable opportunity, every two years, to gift a young mathematician to join the RHS Sixth Form.

The school’s current De Neumann Scholar, Tamilore (Tami) Dada comments;

“I have really enjoyed all the opportunities that I have been given to extend myself in maths as well as the sciences. Participating in the Chemistry Olympiad in both year 12 and 13, completing the Senior Maths Challenge and going to Maths Fest at the Royal Institution have been really worthwhile stretch activities for me. I have also been given the opportunity to complete further research and deliver a presentation to fellow pupils about my interest in medicine at the school’s academic society, called the Studd Society. My aspiration is to become a doctor, so I am currently applying to medical school for next year.

I feel very honoured to be at RHS and the most important thing for me as a Prefect is to project the same warm and welcoming attitude that I encountered when starting RHS. Being able to inspire others and encourage people to do their best is a huge gift and I feel like I have been given the opportunity to do so. RHS is full of so many experiences and the spirit of the school is always evident, so promoting this and helping pupils gain as much as they can out of school, as well as giving back is amazing.”

Tami joined RHS as the school’s second De Neumann Scholar in September 2022. Tami did extremely well in her GCSEs, gaining eight grade 9s and three grade 8s at Southend High School, and is currently studying A Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics at RHS. She was made Deputy Head Girl earlier this year.

For future budding mathematicians to qualify for the scholarship, they must meet the below criteria:

Have a strong interest in mathematics (essential)

Have a high predicted grade in mathematics and a strong reference (essential)

Currently attend a state school in Suffolk or Essex (essential)

Have competed in UKMT Mathematical Challenges (desirable)

Be looking at a career in STEM (desirable)

Candidates will sit a test covering GCSE Mathematics material plus attend an interview with the Head of Mathematics and the Head of Sixth Form.

Mrs Susie Botley, Head of Mathematics at the Royal Hospital School comments: “We are delighted to be able to offer a student this scholarship and the amazing opportunity to extend and stretch their learning in our Sixth Form. Our first De Neumann scholar, Owen Smith, sat his A levels last year and realised his dream to study Aerospace Engineering at the University of Surrey.

Pupils wishing to apply for the De Neumann Scholarship should apply before the deadline of 16th February 2024 and can get more information from the school’s website or by contacting the Admissions Team at admissions@royalhospitalschool.org or 01473 326136.

