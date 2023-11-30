Rounding off a strong year of solo releases, Serge Santiago ends the year on a ‘High’

Renowned electronic music producer Serge Santiago is gearing up to release his latest single, ‘High,’ a track set to elevate dancefloors to new heights. Known for his innovative approach to music production, Santiago’s ‘High’ is an exhilarating experience for music enthusiasts and discerning DJs alike.

The single, aptly titled ‘High’, is a sonic journey that encapsulates the essence of Santiago’s unique style. Pulsating shuffly beats, mesmerising melodies, a diva vocal and expertly crafted production come together to create a track that is destined to become a dancefloor anthem.

Serge Santiago, with an illustrious career spanning years, continues to push the boundaries of electronic music. ‘High’ follows in the footsteps of his previous releases on Jack Said What, promising a sonic experience that transcends expectations.

Santiago’s ability to blend cutting-edge sound design with infectious rhythms is set to make ‘High’ a standout track in the sets of discerning DJs this autumn. ‘High’ will be available on all major streaming platforms. Music lovers are encouraged to stay tuned for further broadcasts from the Man Like Serge in the months to come.

