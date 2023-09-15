Rough Trade announces partnership with mental health charity CALM

Independent music retailer

Rough Trade has announced its partnership with Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) in support of suicide prevention and mental health.

Founded in 2006, CALM is dedicated to ‘offering life-saving services, provoking national conversation and bringing people together to reject living miserably.’

CALM operates a helpline and webchat that is open 365 days a year to support people who need help dealing with life problems that may be affecting their mental health.

To celebrate the partnership, a

special

event is being held at the Rough Trade East store, London, on Saturday 16th

September, with performances from Floodlights, Human Interest, and singer-songwriter Hatchie. All proceeds from the event will be donated to CALM.

Rough Trade customers and music fans can also support CALM’s vital work by

donating

in-store and online. Just £3 can fund ten potentially life-saving conversations via WhatsApp.

Emily Waller, UK Head of Brand and Content at

Rough

Trade, commented: “The statistics CALM have shared with us are shocking and it is clear our artist and creative communities are some of the most

vulnerable.

“We’re excited to support CALM at Rough Trade over the coming year, working together to create meaningful and impactful campaigns and activations that help more people

get the help they need.”

Simon Gunning, Chief Executive at CALM, added: “Music plays such an important part in so many lives and we’re delighted to become the legendary Rough Trade’s first official

charity partner.

“More people than ever are turning to CALM for support and advice. To put that into context, in 2022 we had over 3 million minutes of potentially lifesaving calls via

our helpline and webchat services, and this year we are helping even more people. But we can’t do that alone.

“It’s been a tough few years and it can feel like things aren’t going to get much better any time soon. That’s why our life-saving campaigns and services will, in partnership

with Rough Trade, make a real difference to people’s lives, allowing us to reach more people in our fight against suicide and continue to be there for anyone who is struggling.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

