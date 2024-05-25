RNLI launches Float to Live campaign ahead of the half term holiday

Today, the RNLI launched its Float to Live campaign ahead of the busy half term holidays as it is revealed that 83% of the UK adult population (aged 16-64) expect to visit the coast this summer[2], and 40% expect to go three times or more.

Although beach leisure time has increased in the UK by nearly a third (28%) over the past three years[3], 10%[4] of people said the potential dangers associated with the water are something they don’t think about often and 36%[5] of people don’t know what to do if they get into trouble in the water.

The RNLI is reminding everyone to remember Float to Live if they find themselves in trouble in water: tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then, once you are through the initial shock, call for help or swim to safety if you can.

Vicki Linton-Crook, RNLI Water Safety Officer, said: ‘We are expecting the half-term holiday to be incredibly busy at our beautiful coast across the South East and across all open water in the UK. We want everyone to enjoy being around the water but we also want to make sure people stay safe and know what to do in an emergency.

‘It is important that anyone visiting open water understands the risks of the environment. We want to make sure people know what to do in an emergency. If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live: tilt your head back with ears submerged, try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then, once you are through the initial shock, call for help or swim to safety if you can. If you see anyone in difficulty in the water, call 999 and ask for the coastguard!

Research by the RNLI and University of Portsmouth’s Extreme Environments Laboratory (EEL)[6] shows that floating is different for everyone, where some people naturally float with little movement, others require gentle use of their hands and legs to stay afloat. The technique has been tested in different open water environments, which shows that Float to Live is helpful both at the coast and in inland waters.

To Float to Live: If you find yourself in difficulty in the water:

· Tilt your head back with ears submerged

· Relax and try to control your breathing

· Use your hands to help you stay afloat

· It’s OK if your legs sink, we all float differently

There were 226 deaths in the UK from accidental drownings in 2022, across inland and coastal locations. Of the people who died 40 per cent had no intention of entering the water, such as those walking, with causes including slips, trips and falls, being cut off by the tide, or swept in by waves[7].

Visit RNLI.org/float2024 for more information.

