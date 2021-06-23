Riverdale Care Home in Braintree introduces Nursing Care

Riverdale Care Home in Braintree has announced the introduction of nursing care in addition to its current services which include residential, dementia and respite care. This has come as welcome news for the local community, who are experiencing a growing demand for nursing care services to support residents aged 65 and over.

The luxury care home has 40 well-appointed en-suite bedrooms and offers a lifestyle of fine dining, bespoke and meaningful activities, exceptional person-centred care and excellent high-quality facilities such as an on-site spa, cinema room and garden.

The addition of nursing care has enhanced the current care packages for new and existing residents, making Riverdale a ‘home for life’. A 24-hour nursing service means Riverdale Care Home now offers in-house palliative care, treatment of disease, disorder and injury for their residents, responding immediately to sudden changes in health to ensure the best possible outcomes for their residents.

In addition, the home has recently expanded its dementia unit to meet the rise in demand for residential dementia care services. Residents living with dementia can enjoy the ‘Treetops Suite’ on the second floor of the home delivering idyllic views of Braintree and the River Brain from their windows and a generous dining living space with a widescreen television and delightful furnishings.

Sita Foxton, Director at Westgate Healthcare, said: “We are delighted to broaden our service offering at Riverdale Care home to include nursing care. This will enable us to offer our residents a home for life and to better serve the needs of the community.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

