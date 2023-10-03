Rise in COVID-19 cases: eligible people urged to come forward as Runwell vaccination centre reopens

COVID-19 vaccines are once again available to the public at The Lodge, a well-established vaccination centre in Runwell, near Wickford.

With cases on the rise, eligible members of the public are being urged to come forward and have their COVID-19 vaccine now ahead of the winter months.

This includes people aged 65 and over, people with certain health conditions or who are pregnant, health and social care workers, carers and close contacts of vulnerable people.

COVID-19 vaccines are available both by appointment and on a walk-in basis at The Lodge, Lodge Approach, Runwell, SS11 7XX.

The centre is open on Thursdays and Saturdays between 8:30am and 4pm.

Eligible members of the public can book an appointment via the NHS website. Please note that flu vaccines are not offered at these clinics.

The Lodge was one of the first vaccination centres in Essex, opening on 19 January 2021. It is a large, welcoming centre with plenty of free parking just outside the entrance.

The experienced vaccination team at Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, who manage the centre, has delivered more than 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccinations since 2021.

A representative of Vaccination and Immunisation Services at EPUT, said:

“A rise in cases and the emergence of the new BA.2.86 variant have shown us that COVID-19 is very much still with us. With this along with flu, we could be looking at a difficult winter so I urge you to do all you can to protect yourself and have a safe, healthy winter.

“Vaccines are safe, effective, and it only takes a few minutes to drop by The Lodge and get yours. If you’ve aren’t sure about getting your vaccine for any reason at all, I encourage you to come to The Lodge and speak to the team. They will be happy to talk through any questions or concerns you have.”

Full details of who is eligible for COVID-19 and flu vaccines this autumn can be found at nhs.uk/seasonalvaccinations

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

