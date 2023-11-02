Rick Stein announces UK Tour

Get ready for the hottest ticket of 2024 and a feast for the mind, as multi-award-winning chef, restauranteur, writer and presenter Rick Stein heads out on a UK tour in spring 2024. Kicking off on 15 March at Buxton’s Royal Opera House, this 14-date tour will travel to theatres around the country, culminating on 30 March at Torquay’s Princess Theatre. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 3 November from RickStein.com.

An Evening with Rick Stein will see the culinary legend dish-up his favourite memories from nearly 50 years of gastronomic experience. Delving deep into his lifelong love affair with cooking, this new live stage show will explore his unwavering devotion to the brilliance of great British produce. Revelations from the kitchen, musical delights, poetic interludes and stories of global adventures are all on the menu – so book your seats for an evening of entertainment with a culinary icon like no other!

Rick Stein says: “Touring the country with a show sounds really grown up, like being in a band on tour – ‘Oh it’s Liverpool, it must be Saturday’, sort of thing. I’ve discovered of late that I love talking about my life to a live audience. I’ve got lots of stories which people seem to really enjoy: like why my nightclub got closed down in the 70’s, what was Keith Floyd really like, what the Dalai Lama knew about cooking and why a pint at 5.29pm is so important.”

As a self-taught chef his story is one of perseverance and passion. From humble beginnings to the pinnacle of culinary success – with over 25 cookery books, 30 TV programmes including 12 cookery series, 10 restaurants and several hotels – Rick Stein is one of the country’s most well-known and best-loved chefs. An Evening with Rick Stein will explore his career, how he established his thriving restaurant business with no prior experience and his journey to becoming a national institution.

