Potter Street allotment handed over to local community

Harlow Council has entered into an agreement with a local charity to run an allotment in the Potter Street area to encourage people back to the facility as part of the council’s priority to restore pride in Harlow.

The allotment, at Dudley Terrace, is now managed by the Potter Street Health and Wellbeing Hub, who took over after signing the relevant paperwork on Friday 22 September and will be known as the Potter Street and Church Langley Community Garden.

Work can now begin on advertising for new tenants to let plots, as well as encourage existing tenants back to the site.

An area to the rear of the site is going to be left wild to encourage biodiversity.

Following the handover, Councillor Nicky Purse, cabinet portfolio holder for environment, paid a visit to the site with Colin Thorpe, a representative from the charity. She said:

“As part of our priority to restore pride in Harlow we are working with the community to bring back into use old allotment sites to benefit residents. Colin is an existing tenant of this allotment and spends a fair bit of time here, so has witnessed that, over time, many plots have fallen into disuse which is a real shame.

“The Potter Street Health and Wellbeing Hub are now, with our help, working to bring the disused plots back into use and get people using them again, growing their own fruit and veg and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.”

Colin Thorpe said:

“I’m so glad that we are now able to look after this allotment and want it to become a real community in itself. The health and wellbeing benefits to users, as well as the community aspect and social interaction, are so important to cultivate; having an allotment also helps to promote self reliance and can help reduce family shopping bills as you grow your own nutritious food.”

For more information about taking up a plot at the allotment, please email colin-thorpe@btconnect.com or call 07767 783482.

