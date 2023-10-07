Pete Tong Announces Special Guest Vocalists For Ibiza Classics

DJ, broadcaster and global dance music legend Pete Tong has today announced special guest vocalists for upcoming critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics show with Jules Buckley and featuring The Essential Orchestra.

Singer-songwriters and dance music vocal pioneers MNEK, John Martin, Jem Cooke and Jazzy join the line up to perform eight huge arena dates across the UK’s major cities. Kicking off in Glasgow at OVO Hydro on 26th November 2023, Ibiza Classics visits Manchester, Nottingham, Cardiff, Brighton and Birmingham, before concluding with two very special dates at The O2, London on 1st and 2nd December 2023.

Grammy award winning, BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated artist/producer/writer MNEK, has clocked up an astonishing fifteen years in the music business. With over 4 BILLION streams on MNEK written, featured and produced tracks, he has grown to become a true powerhouse within the British pop world. He has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the industry and written with massive international stars.

Swedish singer, songwriter and producer, John Martin will also take to the stage, having shaped some of the most defining tracks across house and EDM he is best known for his work on the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling, Swedish House Mafia single ‘Don’t You Worry Child’. John has gone on to collaborate with dance music icons Avicii, Steve Akoi, David Guetta and Martin Garrix.

British singer-songwriter Jem Cooke has been augmenting the UK electronic scene for some years now, a prolific writer and recording artist she has worked with huge artists including Camelphat, Franky Wah, Gorgon City, Zero7, Cristoph, HotSince82, Wilkinson, Damian Lazarus, Kate Simko and Jamie Jones. Continuing her ascent as one of dance music’s most prominent new artists, Irish DJ and vocalist Jazzy will also be performing on the tour. Having announced her highly-anticipated debut EP Constellations today, the record is executive produced by dance-duo Belters Only and features her massive club hits ‘Giving Me’ and ‘Feel It’.

Ibiza Classics has firmly cemented itself as part of the live music calendar becoming the world’s most iconic orchestral electronic music event. Celebrating the legacy of dance music, the new live show will include a host of special guest DJs and singers showcasing stunning reimagines of timeless classic house tracks. Combining unique orchestration with unparallel electronic production, raver rejoice as it is set to be the party of the year reminiscent of the White Isle and its musical history!

Last year, Pete Tong and Jules Buckly released Amazon Original orchestration of ‘Free (Do What You Want To Do) with Ultra Naté and LP Giobbi, listen here. The recording follows their three acclaimed and chart-topping albums: ‘Classic House’, ‘Ibiza Classics’ and ‘Chilled Classics’ plus the EP ‘Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics’.

A pillar of dance music with an unparalleled ear for new talent, Pete Tong MBE is undeniably one of the world’s most influential figures. Over the last three decades – both publicly and behind the scenes – Pete has been revered as an arena-selling artist, DJ, music producer, A&R, and the voice of Radio 1’s prestigious dance programming. With an incredible 30+ year career, the tastemaker DJ, broadcaster and producer has been dedicated to making dance music a global genre, constantly pushing boundaries, and breaking new talent wherever he goes.

A testament to his life spent in music year, Pete Tong MBE was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in 2021 for recognition of his outstanding contribution to the music and broadcast industries. Ahead of the tour Pete Tong’ Ibiza Classics took part in celebratory Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle earlier this year, watch some of the incredible performance here.

Tickets are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk

IBIZA CLASSICS LIVE 2023

Thu 23 November Glasgow OVO Hydro

Fri 24 November Manchester AO Arena

Sat 25 November Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Tue 28 November Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Wed 29 November Brighton Centre

Thu 30 November Birmingham Utilita Arena

Fri 01 December London The O2

Sat 02 December London The O2

