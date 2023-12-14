PERRYWOOD GARDEN CENTRE SPREADS CHRISTMAS CHEER TO CHARITIES AND COMMUNITY GROUP

During December, Perrywood Garden Centres in Tiptree and Sudbury gifted seasonal planted containers to Abberton Rural Training, The Red Rose Community Farm and The Tiptree Community Hub. This is a part of their Christmas Cheer campaign to thank volunteers who kindly give up their time to support these amazing charities and community group.

Abberton Rural Training is an educational charity providing practical and skills training alongside therapeutic support and mentoring to the residents of Essex and surrounding areas.

The Red Rose Community Farm located near Sudbury (run by The Befriending Scheme) provides a therapeutic environment with friendship and learning opportunities for those with learning disabilities, people suffering from ill mental health, and vulnerable children and families.

The Tiptree Community Hub provides a range of services for the local community such as access to free food and supporting good physical and mental health.

Louise Smith, Senior Communications Manager, comments,” I’ve helped organise our Christmas Cheer campaign for a number of years now and the enjoyment of delivering them hasn’t wavered. It is an honour to gift the planters to well deserving volunteers or someone in need of a little lift. Visiting the charities we support and local community groups is always inspiring, the work they do is so valuable and this is even more apparent when you visit and see the huge smiles from those that benefit”

